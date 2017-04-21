× Virginia woman arrested on marijuana possession charges in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police have charged a Virginia woman with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.

Yokomis D’Orvilliers, of Stanton, Virginia, is facing charges after her April 18 arrest.

Around 12:50 p.m., police were conducting aggressive driving enforcement on Route 15. They stopped a silver Hyundai Accent for speeding.

During the traffic stop, police detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.

Police proceeded to search the vehicle, and found D’Orvilliers was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing.