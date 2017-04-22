9-year-old boy beats leukemia and is going to Disney World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLERSVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A 9-year-old from Chester County got his biggest wish on a football field in Lancaster County - thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Millersville University.

Gavin Gretzula battled and beat leukemia and will be going to Disney World with his family very soon.

The Millersville football team took in Gavin for the day, where he signed a one day contract, got a uniform, scored the Black and Gold winning touchdown, and found out at half-time that he and his family will get to go to Disney world, Gavin's dream.

"I'm feeling very, very happy, very, very excited. This has meant a lot to me. My wish came true that I got to go to Disney," said Gavin.

Besides the wish reveal, Gavin Gretzula's big day consisted of contract signing with the Millersville Marauders and uniform fitting, and it ended with him scoring the game-winning touchdown. He had plenty of practice with the team in between.

He perfected his pass and stretched before the Black and Gold spring game. Gavin's mom says its a dream come true, especially after overcoming leukemia.

"He has been through an awful lot, and he deserves to have a day just about him and something to make him feel like the star that he is," said Becky Gretzula, Gavin's mom.

Gavin was diagnosed in November of 2010, and his last chemo treatment was March of 2014. He's just passed three years in remission. According to his twin sister Dempsey, he has a heart of gold with some brotherly traits.

"He's a brother that does everything for me even though he yells at me sometimes for it," said Dempsey.

Gavin proudly wore gold and black, showing off number 23, as he found out he'd be going to Disney World with his mom, his godmother, and his sister, something he's looked forward to all his life.

The family leaves for the week-long trip in June. Gavin says he's most excited for the waterslides and, of course, the roller coasters.