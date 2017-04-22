× Lancaster: Boil water advisory for Quaker Hills area lifted

LANCASTER, PA – The Lancaster Water Bureau has given notice that as of Friday, April 21, the boil water advisory for customers residing at:

Village Green Lane, Fresh Meadow Drive, Quaker Hills Road, Saint Regis Lane, Blue Ridge Drive, Walnut Lane, Glen Oaks Drive, Alan Drive, Oak Ridge Drive, Pilgrim Drive, Wabank Road, and Cedarhurst Circle

Water Bureau officials say your water is safe to drink. They are pleased to report the problem has been corrected and you are no longer required to boil your water.

They apologize for any inconvenience and thanks the public for their patience.

They also suggest that you run the cold water faucet or water fountain for 2-3 minutes. Flush out any automatic icemakers. Drain and refill hot water heaters if set below 115 degrees and run water softener through a regeneration cycle.

For further information, please call the Water Quality Laboratory at 291-4818, Monday-Friday 7:00AM-4:00PM. At all other times, please call the Water Emergency number at 291-4816.