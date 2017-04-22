× Out on bail on drug delivery charge man arrested again on same charge

CARLISLE, Pa. – A suspected drug dealer out on bail is arrested for the second time on a drug charge. Carlisle Borough Police arrested 25-year-old Brian Jones on Friday, April 21, for a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance being heroin. Jones was arrested without incident at his home on Baltimore Avenue.

Jones was currently on bail for a previous drug delivery of heroin charge when he was arrested for the additional felony charge. He was transported to the Cumberland County Prison where he is being held on $75,000 bail.