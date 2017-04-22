Police: Man stole ‘cart full’ of items from Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – On Tuesday, April 18th, Ephrata Police received information regarding a retail theft at Walmart, 890 E. Main Street. A citizen reported seeing as male suspect push “a cart full” of items out of the store without paying for them. The caller provided a vehicle description and license plate number.

Through investigation, Ephrata Police determined that the vehicle was commonly used by the son of the registered owner. Further investigation revealed that it had been loaned to the suspect, Travis S. Lucas, 26 of Boyertown, Berks County, during the time of the theft. The vehicle was located later that afternoon in Spring Township, Berks County, and Lucas was a passenger in the vehicle at that time. The stolen merchandise was also found in the vehicle.

Lucas was arrested and charged with Retail Theft and Possession of Methamphetamine. Following arraignment he was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $10,000.00 bail.