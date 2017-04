× President Donald Trump to host rally in Harrisburg

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump is coming to Harrisburg. According to the President’s campaign website. A rally is scheduled to be held at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 North Cameron Street, on Saturday, April 29th. The doors to the event will open at 4:30 p.m. and the rally starts at 7:30 p.m.

To get tickets click here.