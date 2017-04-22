York Heart Ball aims to build healthier lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- Dozens gathered in York County on Saturday night to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.

The 29th annual York Heart Ball was held at the Outdoor Country Club in Manchester Township. The ball raises money for the American Heart Association's mission to build healthier lives.

This year, a family from Red Lion shared their daughter's story of how she overcame her heart condition. The ball's committee chair says the event is meant to help families like them, especially here in central Pennsylvania.

"It's for awareness, it's to raise money so that we can do improvements in York County, whether we buy something for the NICU or, you know, some other type of machine that they (the hospital) might need that stays in York County," said Teann Scoggins, Committee Chair.

The theme for this year's Heart Ball was "Meet Me At the Derby in the Winners Circle" and the emcee was FOX43's very own morning news anchor Amy Lutz.