Cumberland Valley Rail Trail bridge opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

SHIPPENSBURG TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. -- A new bridge in a Cumberland County park is now open for locals to enjoy.

The community gathered Sunday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail bridge and Shippensburg extension in Shippensburg Township.

Ceremony activities included: Two running races, a bike ride, a hike, live music and lunch.

The new bridge will give additional areas for people to enjoy walking, jogging, biking, horseback riding and more.

"It's a physical manifestation of how everyone is connected in this area and it's an asset that we can all really use, so it's a pretty special thing," said Mitchell Burrows, event organizer and president of Shippensburg Revitalization Group.

The group behind the project, Cumberland Valley Rails to Trails Council, says its goal is to preserve the history and beauty of the Cumberland Valley.