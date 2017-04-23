Fallen sailor from Lancaster County honored and remembered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PETERSBURG, Lancaster County, Pa. -- Family, friends and fellow sailors gathered at The Real Life Church of God Sunday in East Petersburg, Lancaster County to honor Todd C. McMullen, who died in 1989.

McMullen was killed when the USS Iowa Turret exploded in Puerto Rico.

47-other sailors also lost their lives in that explosion.

In honor of McMullen's sacrifice and service, a patriotic symbol was presented to his family in his memory.

"The Honorary Member Flag, is a flag they give and you get recognized nationally," said Robert E. Weaver, former Navy commander. "It's given to honor and remember all of the fallen. From the Revolutionary War to present," he added.

The flag was gifted to McMullen's mother at the end of the service.

The Honor and Remember Organization says it hopes the flag serves as a positive symbol of national gratitude.