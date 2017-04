× Fire in Warrington Twp., York County

WARRINGTON TWP., York County, Pa. — Crews are battling a fire at 600 Ziegler Road in Warrington Twp., York County, this afternoon. There was initially a report that someone may have been trapped inside the building. County Control confirms that someone was taken from the fire in an ambulance. The call for help went out at 3:08 p.m.