× Man arrested for 2015 burglary in Carlisle

Carlisle, Pa. — Carlisle Police charge a man for a 2015 burglary. Eric Dixon was charged following an investigation into a burglary that took place in late November, 2015. It happened in the 400 block of Factory St. The victims were away for Thanksgiving vacation at the time. Police say in early December, 2015 some property from the burglary was recovered during a search warrant at Dixon’s known address at that time in Carlisle Borough. During this search additional property was found that was later determined to have been stolen from Spring Rd. in Carlisle Borough. The thefts from Spring Rd. were packages that had been delivered by the US Postal Service to victims who had made on line purchases.

Dixon, who was on State Parole, absconded from the area and he was eventually caught out of state late last summer.

The Carlisle Borough Police continued the investigation and charges were filed in mid April, 2017 after Dixonhad been returned to Cumberland County from an out of county state prison by the Sheriff’s Department.