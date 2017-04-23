× Man arrested for defecating in Columbia alley

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Some days, your job just plain stinks more than others. That’s the case for the Columbia Police officers who were were called to the 200 blk. of Lawrence St. just after midnight this morning. Someone reported that a man had just defecated in their alley.

Officers soon found the suspect in the area of 2nd St. and Mill St. They detected a strong odor of feces emanating from his person and noted he had feces smeared on his shoes as well as his jeans. The suspect told police his name was Simon Umachi and he was taken into custody. Once arrested police found and ID card that showed that his name was Eziukwu Umachi. Umachi, 36, was charged with False ID to Law Enforcement, two counts of Trespassing as well as Public Drunkenness. Umachi was taken to Central booking for arraignment.