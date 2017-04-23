× Police: Suspect stole drones, lied about identity in Carlisle

CARLISLE. Pa. — Police in Carlisle reporting recent arrests for retail theft. In one, the suspect is accused of stealing drones and providing a false identification to police.

Police say the suspect initially identified herself with as Trina Wilson and provided a false date of birth. “Wilson” was eventually identified at the Cumberland County Prison (CCP) processing area as Trina Nielsen, who was wanted on outstanding warrants from Silver Spring Twp, Dauphin and York County Sheriff’s Departments.

Nielsen was awaiting arraignment and detainers have been lodged against her for the other agencies seeking her arrest.

The property taken from WalMart was mostly recovered, although Nielsen allegedly had hidden a bag along the 200 block of W Ridge St with at least three drones that had been taken from WalMart during the theft. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the drones or taken possession of them to contact K9 Officer Kurtz at 717-243-5252 option #3.

The amount of the property taken was about $779.

In another case involving theft from WalMart, police say Daniel Mark Weaver will be sent a summons for retail theft following an incident late Thursday afternoon.



Weaver allegedly placed various camping and fishing merchandise inside a WalMart bag and exited the store without paying for the items, which totaled about $69.

Weaver was arrested by Carlisle Police and taken to prison for processing and then released.

This was a 2nd offense for Weaver.