× Small earthquake shakes Lancaster County

MILLERSVILLE, Pa.– The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a last earthquake shook parts of Lancaster County Sunday afternoon.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake rumbled east-southeast of Millersville just before 5:00 p.m.

People in several areas, including Conestoga, Manor and West Lampeter Townships reported feeling a tremble. They say the shaking was very brief, but could not be mistaken for anything else.

No injuries have been reported.

Millersville University has a seismograph, and it recorded the earthquake.

The large red spike shows when the seismograph at Millersville University felt the earthquake.

Seismograph record when the Earth shakes. The greater the shaking, the greater the spikes.

The large spike is indicated on the 20:00-hour line, which is the 4:00 P.M.-hour in our Eastern Daylight Time zone.

Each line represent readings from a different hour in time. It is normal to have steady small spikes on a line.

For more from the USGS, including an interactive map of where the earthquake occurred, click here: www.usgs.gov

This is a developing story and FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available online and on FOX43 News At Ten.