Adams County woman charged in fatal shooting of her boyfriend

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – A York Springs woman is behind bars charged in the March 19th fatal shooting of her boyfriend. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, Shawna Harman Lacoste, 38, called the Adams County 911 Center just before midnight on March 19th and requested emergency assistance because she had just shot her boyfriend, Tracy Williams, in the chest with her .38 caliber handgun.

When Pennsylvania State Police responded to a residence at 817 East Berlin Road they found Lacoste along with Williams body. Williams was deceased. The Adams County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be from a single gunshot to the chest and the manner of death was Homicide.

During an interview with personnel at Gettysburg Hospital, Lacoste repeatedly said that she had intentionally shot Williams.

An arrest warrant for Lacoste was not issued until Monday, April 24. She is charged with one count of Criminal Homicide. Following arraignment she was committed to the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex without bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 3rd.