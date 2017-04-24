Boil water advisory in effect for Delta Borough water customers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A boil water advisory is in effect for water customers in Delta Borough in southern York County. About 200 water customers are affected. A notice was distributed to residents early this afternoon. According to the notice water samples taken this morning showed a low amount of disinfectant residual which posed a risk that the water may contain disease causing organism. The borough is blaming mechanical failure for the problem.

The problem was corrected 30 minutes after being found. Testing will be done as per PADEP rules and regulations on Tuesday and Wednesday. The results should be available by Thursday, April 27. Once the test results come back within Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection standards the boil water notice will be lifted.

Until then residents are urged to not the drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organism in the water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing clothes and food preparation until further notice.