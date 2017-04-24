× Dallastown Community Park closed until further notice

DALLASTOWN, Pa. – The Dallastown Borough Community Park is closed to visitors until further notice. Park Manager Honey Stokes says ongoing unruly behavior, vandalism and a young child who was bitten by dog over the weekend was behind her decision to closed the facility.

The young children was bitten Sunday afternoon. An ambulance responded to the scene. There is no word on her condition. Stokes says there has been repeated problems with dog owners not picking up after their pets. She also said graffiti and litter has also become a big problem. She admitted that they don’t what to do about park abusers.

Stokes said that ball games scheduled at the park will be unaffected by the closure.She offered an apology to families affected by the closure but says treapassers in the park will be arrested and prosecuted.