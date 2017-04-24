Female motorcyclist killed in York County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- A Spring Grove woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon in York County.

A news release, issued by the York County Coroner's office, identified the victim as 36-year old Jennifer Bortner.

Investigators say around 3:30 p.m., Bortner was riding her motorcycle on East Canal Road near Lewisberry Road in Conewago Township. For unknown reasons, she drifted into the eastbound lane of Lewisberry Road and into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Bortner died from multiple blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her manner of death is accidental.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.