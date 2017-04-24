× Former substitute custodian accused of stealing money from teachers’ desks

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A substitute custodian at the Fannett-Metal School District was terminated from his job after state police say he stole cash from various teachers’ desks and fundraiser boxes.

Chase L. Hartman, 18, is accused of taking the money between February 19 and April 5. Hartman then hide the stolen fundraiser boxes in the school boiler room, according to state police.

When Hartman was confronted by the superintendent he confessed to taking the money and was fired.