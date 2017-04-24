× Fredericksburg man arrested after road rage incident involving a gun

UNION TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.–A Fredericksburg man was arrested Sunday afternoon for pulling a gun on a driver in Lebanon County during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

Robert Lee Mays Jr., 45, is charged with DUI, terroristic threats, firearms not to be carried without a license, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and several traffic violations.

It happened along Route 72 just north of the Lickdale intersection in Union Township around 5:30 p.m. State police say Mays exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at a 51-year-old North Carolina woman. A passing State Trooper happened to be driving by and witnessed part of the incident.

Authorities say Mays was highly intoxicated when he was pulled over and admitted to pointing the gun at the woman.

He was arraigned on $10,000 bail.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Trooper Norbert Brennan at PSP-Jonestown barracks at 717-865-3645.