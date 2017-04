× Gov. Tom Wolf to host Facebook Live Q&A Monday

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Gov. Tom Wolf is set to host a Facebook Live Q&A on Monday.

The Facebook Live is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The Governor’s aim is to answer the questions of the people of the Commonwealth.

To participate or watch this Facebook Live, you can visit Gov. Tom Wolf’s Facebook page here.