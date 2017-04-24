× Governor announces new state investments in rail projects, supporting 375 jobs

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced new project approvals through the State Transportation Commission totaling more than $40 million in funding that will support an estimated 375 jobs in rail freight projects statewide.

“Keeping our extensive rail freight system in good shape is a common-sense way to ensure a sound foundation for the state’s economy,” said Governor Wolf. “Pennsylvania is ranked first when it comes to operating railroads, and we are committed to working with this vital industry to serve the state’s business community and keep our job picture bright.”

The State Transportation Commission voted today to approve $40 million for nine projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and 25 projects through the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).

Following is a county-by-county list of approved rail freight projects:

RTAP Projects :

Allegheny County

Allegheny Valley Railroad Co., $1,032,168 to rehabilitate the 36 th Street Trestle bridge to increase capacity by eliminating weight restrictions.

Street Trestle bridge to increase capacity by eliminating weight restrictions. Norfolk Southern Corp., $20 million to alter 14 bridges by raising overhead clearances or lowering track to accommodate doublestack train cars.

U.S. Steel Corp., $279,830 to rehabilitate approximately one mile of track, install two switches, and improve drainage.

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, and Warren counties

Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad Co., $1,861,142 to rehabilitate about 220 miles of track by rail grinding and replacing more than 2,700 ties and 35,000 feet of rail.

Cambria, Centre, and Clearfield counties

R.J. Corman Railroad Co., Pennsylvania lines, $1,071,485 to rehabilitate 65 miles of track including ties and ballast.

Dauphin County

Middletown & Hummelstown Railroad, $220,500 to rehabilitate about five miles of track, a wye and a turnout.

Susquehanna County

Central New York Railroad, $3 million to rehabilitate the Starrucca Viaduct and Bridge.

Washington and Westmoreland counties

Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway, LLC, $1,799,000 to install 14 miles of continuous welded rail.

York County

York Railway Co., $735,875 to repair three bridges and rehabilitate about 14 miles of track.

RFAP Projects

Allegheny County

Tube City IMS, LLC, $700,000 to rehabilitate over one mile of track including ties, ballast, turnout reconfiguration, and surfacing.

Union Railroad Co., $700,000 to rehabilitate over four miles of track including about 4,750 new ties and ballast.

Allegheny and Washington counties

Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Co., $700,000 to replace the deck timbers on four bridges.

Blair County

D Holdings, $700,000 to rehabilitate about 3,200 feet of track and five turnouts and pave an existing loading dock at a transload facility.

Bradford County

Lehigh Railway LLC, $244,125 to install a turnout on an existing siding at the Rock Station fracking sand facility.

Bucks County

Tyburn Railroad LLC, $420,000 to construct more than 1,000 feet of new track and install a crossover.

Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties

East Penn Railroad LLC, $594,912 to install 2,500 new ties and complete five miles of surfacing on the Wilmington Northern line and install 4,000 new ties on the Quakertown line.

Chester County

Arcelor Mittal Plate LLC, $274,179 to replace seven turnouts and reconstruct 327 feet of track throughout the company’s Coatesville steel plant.

Mittal Steel USA Railways, $308,315 to reconstruct 790 feet of track and replace six turnouts throughout the company’s Coatesville property.

Clearfield County

American Rock Salt, $700,000 to rehabilitate 4,500 feet of existing track, construct 1,000 feet of new track and install a new conveyor at an existing Clearfield County transload facility.

Cumberland County

Gettysburg & Northern Railroad Co., $107,250 to rehabilitate and install a new turnout to an existing dead-end stub track siding to create a 2,400-foot turnaround track.

Lackawanna and Luzerne counties

Redevelopment Authority of Luzerne County, $175,000 for repairs to seven bridges including tie alignment and replacement, tree removal and walkway replacement.

Lackawanna and Monroe counties

Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad Co., $639,249 to replace bridge timbers and back wall ties on the two Carbondale Main bridges and repair spalling and cracking on a bridge on the Pocono Mainline.

Lancaster County

Landisville Railroad LLC, $700,000 to rehabilitate nearly two miles of track, including surfacing, installation of eight turnouts, tie replacement and resurfacing of a public road crossing.

Lawrence County

The Hill Railroad Car Co., $243,177 to relocate a turnout and install new ties and rail on the 1,350-foot South Sample spur.

Kasgro Rail Corp., $344,347 to replace and strengthen yard track at the company’s manufacturing and repair facility.

New Castle Industrial Railroad, $266,952 to realign and rehabilitate less than one mile of track including new ties, plates and two switches.

McKean County

Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, $700,000 to rehabilitate more than 17 miles of track, including 7,500 new crossties, re-timbering of two mainline turnouts, reconstruction of a two-track highway crossing and ballasting and surfacing.

Mifflin County

SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority, $145,021 to rehabilitate less than one mile of the West Park track including ditching and drainage.

Standard Steel LLC, $303,450 to replace three turnouts and 1,500 feet of track at the steel plant.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Regional Port Authority, $609,161 to rehabilitate the rail approaching and alongside the Tioga III warehouse at the Tioga Marine Terminal.

Pike County

Central New York Railroad, $210,000 to repair and strengthen various components of a four-span steel deck truss bridge over the Delaware River to New York.

Somerset County

JIDC, $176,656 to repair spalling on bridge abutments and piers and replace 300 ties on a siding.

Venango County

Oil Creek Titusville Lines, $69,825 to repair a two-span, through-truss bridge at Petroleum Centre.

Wyoming County

Proctor & Gamble Paper Products, $249,900 to improve the company’s rail yard, including new rail and ties, stone ballast and resurfacing.

SOURCE: Governor’s Press Office