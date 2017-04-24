× Grand jury indicts Perry County couple on child pornography charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Perry County couple was indicted by a federal grand jury in Harrisburg last week on production of child pornography charges. The indictment was unsealed on Friday April 21. Betty Jo Eckenberger was arraigned on Thursday, April 20, and James David Eckenberger today, April 24. Both Defendants were detained.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Betty Jo Eckenberger, 32, and James David Eckenberger, 43, both of Perry County, are alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor between 2008 and 2011, and taken photographs of that assault.

The three-count indictment charges the Eckenbergers with conspiracy to use a minor to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. The indictment also seeks forfeiture of all electronic equipment used to take those images.

This case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.usdoj.gov/psc For more information about internet safety education, please visit http://www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”