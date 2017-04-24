× Isaac’s On The Fly offers different, faster service

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A new version of Isaac’s is open in York and is ready to participate in Grilled Cheese Week.

Issac’s On The Fly, which opened March 27, is it’s first fast casual concept where there is no table service.

The new location offers breakfast sandwiches, fresh green salad options and pretzel rolls from the York City Pretzel Company.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, David Gannett and Matt Pasciuta are preparing an OTF Grilled Cheese Sandwich, while showing off an OTF Grilled Cheese Sanddwich with Isaac’s Creamy Pepperjack Tomato Soup.

For more information on the new location, you can visit Issac’s OTF Facebook page here.