× Man, 79, killed after opening fire on State Police in Hopewell Township

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A 79-year-old man who authorities say opened fire on Pennsylvania State Police was killed in southern York County on Monday morning.

York County 911 dispatchers received a phone call from a man with reported mental health issues threatening violence against law enforcement and emergency personnel shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to state police reports.

Troopers responded to the man’s home located along the 200 block of Hollow Road in Hopewell Township. Investigators say the unidentified man opened fire at Troopers. The man was killed after Troopers fired back.

No Troopers were hurt in the shooting.

FOX43 News will update this story as more information becomes available.