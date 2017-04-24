Man exposes himself to juvenile girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – West Earl Police are investigating an indecent exposure incident which occurred on Friday, April 21, near the intersection of North Maple Avenue and Center Square Road.
A 16-year-old girl reported that she was walking in the area when a black pick-up truck pulled up alongside of her and stopped. The driver, a male, with a dark complected, about 30 years old, clean shaven, and short hair, called her over to the vehicle. When the girl walked toward the pickup she saw the man exposing his genitals. The girl ran away and the pickup was last seen traveling south on North Maple Avenue