Manheim man denied sentence relief, set to serve life sentence for killing pregnant girlfriend

MANHEIM, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Manheim man serving a life sentence for killing his pregnant girlfriend six years ago will not receive a new trial.

Matthew Becker, 27, was convicted in 2013 of first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child for shooting Allison Walsh, 21, in the head at his parents’ home.

Becker was previously sentenced to life in prison, plus an additional 20-40 years.

Judge James Cullen recently denied Becker’s request for relief, which was based mostly on claims that his trial lawyers were ineffective.

Becker, in his motion, claimed the following:

– Becker should have been called, by his lawyers, to testify at trial;

– Becker’s lawyers should have raised additional challenges to the admissibility of Becker’s statements to police;

– The trial judge should have given jurors specific instructions before they deliberated the case;

– Becker’s lawyers should have objected to certain testimony offered by a police officer and the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy.

Judge Cullen found those arguments to be without merit and provided these supporting explanations:

– Becker’s trial attorney testified that Becker’s temperament could have been viewed by the jury as “unattractive,” in that he could become angry when cross-examined.

“His temper would come out,” the attorney testified at a recent proceeding.

– Becker’s statements were obtained properly by police who advised him of his right to remain silent before each interview. Becker never asked to contact an attorney. His mother had an attorney go to the police station during an interview; however, Judge Cullen ruled, only Becker himself could express desire to have an attorney present.

– Regarding jury instructions, Cullen called the trial judge’s failure to not read an instruction regarding Becker’s prior bad acts a “harmless error” that did not sway the verdict.

Now, Becker will serve his sentence in prison.