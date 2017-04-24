Monday begins the week dreary and cool with showers

DREARY, COOL, RAINY: A weak disturbance south of the region slowly drifts nearby to begin the workweek. It induces an easterly flow, which is a cool, damp setup. Clouds thicken fast by sunrise, and some light showers move north of the Mason-Dixon line. Grab the umbrella heading out the door. Periods of showers are more widespread for the afternoon hours. The clouds and showers keep the region cool. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Plenty of showers continue through the night. Overnight lows fall into the middle to upper 40s. Rain is abundant Tuesday with the east flow at its strongest point. It’s breezy and chilly, with readings reaching the lower to middle 50s during the afternoon.

WARMING UP: Skies are slow to clear Wednesday. Clouds linger through most of the day, but by about mid to late afternoon, some sunshine should be able to break through. Temperatures are highly dependent how soon the clouds move out, but it should be enough to boost most well into the 60s, perhaps near 70 degrees. Summer warmth is in place for Thursday. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s under partly sunny skies. Friday isn’t as warm, but it’s still well above average. A front crosses, and brings the chance for a few thunderstorms. Highs are near 80 degrees.

TASTE OF SUMMER: Even warmer temperatures are anticipated into the weekend. It feels like the middle of summer, in fact. Readings reach the middle 80s Saturday as a strong front amplifies over the region. As it builds, a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Sunday, temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s! We’ll watch the potential for the first 90 degree day of the year! There’s partly cloudy skies, and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Have a great Monday!

Save