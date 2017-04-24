× Poll: Should officials in Pennsylvania have to test DNA to determine the validity of a conviction?

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, the Pennsylvania State Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on legislation to improve the state’s DNA testing and post-conviction relief laws for the wrongfully convicted to prove their innocence.

Specifically, Anthony Wright, who spent 25 years in prison before being exonerated by DNA testing for the 1991 murder of Louise Talley, will join the victim’s niece, Shannon Coleman, in the Innocence Project.

Of course, the Innocence Project is an organization that aims to help wrongfully convicted criminals prove their innocence.

Today at the press conference, both the Innocence Project and Pennsylvania Innocence Project and lawmakers will be calling on legislature to improve meaningful access to DNA testing for other innocent Pennsylvanians.

These cases are not limited to Pennsylvania, as the Netflix original “Making a Murderer” has shown the country.

Our question is, should officials in Pennsylvania have to test DNA to determine the validity of a conviction?