Pride of the Susquehanna to take sail April 25

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society announced that the Pride of the Susquehanna will be launched on April 25 at 9:00 a.m. at the south end of City Island.

The society notes that the public is welcome to attend and watch as tanks and servicemen from the National Guard maneuver the riverboat back into the river.

The launching of the boat serves as a training mission and is completed once in the spring and once in the fall, when the riverboat returns to land for painting and repairs.

This year, the boat has a brand new red and white canvas with fresh paint.

Jason Meckes, the Executive Director of the Riverboat Society is ready to begin the busiest season ever.

“Over 400 cruises are already on the calendar, with calls for more about everyday,” Meckes said. “Last year, we had a total of 467 individual cruises, but this year is definitely on track to be the biggest yet.

The first event scheduled for the public is a Brews Cruise to cap off Harrisburg Beer Week on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m.

The Pride of the Susquehanna sails between late April and early November each year.