× Tracking a rainy Tuesday

TRACKING RAIN: We’ll have a rainy and breezy Tuesday, so expect blowing rain–the worst kind if you have to walk outside! The clouds and rain keep our highs in the upper 50s. The steadier rain becomes scattered showers in the evening and tapers off Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, we’ll have cloudy skies and a spot or two will see a quick leftover shower during the morning commute. Then, in the afternoon, the sun gradually comes out.

WARMER WEATHER: The late-afternoon sun on Wednesday spikes our highs to 72. On Thursday, our temperatures take off! We’ll have 84 and have lots of breezes. Then, the 80s stay for the rest of the week. Look for 80 on Friday, 86 on Saturday, and 88 on Sunday.

SOME THUNDERSTORMS: With the summerlike temperatures, it’s no surprise we’ll see a few thunderstorms on Friday, a thunderstorm on Saturday, a few thunderstorms on Sunday, and widespread scattered thunderstorms on Monday afternoon. On Monday, we also hit 90! We’ll see partly sunny skies all of those days until the storms pop up. Those storms on Monday come with a strong cold front that will knock us back to the upper 70s for next Tuesday, the second day of May.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson