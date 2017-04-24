× York man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter and his mother in murder-suicide

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Three people, including a 3-year-old child, are dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide in York County.

Officers responded a home along the 700 block of Greenbriar Road in Manchester Township shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check. Police spoke with a woman from North Carolina who told them she was to have met with the residents in Virginia on Saturday for a child custody exchange.

As investigators were checking the home, they discovered a grisly scene.

Officers found 50-year-old Tammy June Williams lying on a couch with a gunshot to her head. They also found 3-year-old Kelly June Williams dead in a bedroom. A male, identified as 21-year-old Frankie Thomas Williams, was found in a rear bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Investigators believe this was a planned act or pact between Tammy and her son Frankie, according to Northern York County Regional police reports.

Authorities say the girls’ mother had recently filed for full custody of Kelly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647.