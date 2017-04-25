Another dreary one for Tuesday, with breezy winds too

RAINY, COOL, BREEZY TUESDAY: A weak disturbance continues to slowly move to the region’s southeast, keeping dreary conditions around. The breezes pick up, adding an extra chill to temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s this morning. There’s spotty, light showers through the morning, and more widespread, steadier rainfall periods through the afternoon. In short, it’s a damp and breezy day. Bring the umbrella and the rain coat along for the entire day. Afternoon temperatures remain cool. Readings slowly crawl a bit higher in the 50s. Showers are slow to taper and fade through the night. Expect foggy and hazy spots to form late.

WARMING UP: Skies are slow to clear Wednesday. Clouds linger through most of the day, and a few early showers are possible, especially east. By about mid to late afternoon, some sunshine should be able to break through the clouds. Temperatures are highly dependent how soon the clouds move out, but it should be enough to boost most well into the 60s, perhaps near 70 degrees. Summer warmth is in place for Thursday. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s under partly sunny skies. Friday still warm and well above average. A front crosses, and brings the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, particularly for the morning hours. Highs are back into the 80s.

TASTE OF SUMMER: Even warmer temperatures are anticipated into the weekend. It feels like the middle of summer, in fact. Readings reach the middle 80s Saturday as a strong front amplifies over the region. As it builds, a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Sunday, temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s! We’ll watch the potential for the first 90 degree day of the year! There’s partly cloudy skies, and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Monday brings our next cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon.

Have a great Tuesday!