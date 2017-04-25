× Chester County man wanted for possession with intent to deliver drugs

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. – Bradley Shane Jackson, 25, is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police – Avondale for possession with intent to deliver and other charges.

Jackson has ties to the Coatesville, Nottingham and West Grove areas. He is 5’9ʺ, weighs about 165 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact PSP Avondale at (610) 268-2022.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers:https://www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers/316; phone 1-800-4-PA-TIPS or (800) 472-8477.