Couple facing charges after domestic dispute ends with threats to shoot dog

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A couple is facing charges after their argument got out of hand and ended with a woman threatening to shoot her combatants’ dog.

Angela Blatt, 41, and Jason Boland, 42, of Fredericksburg are facing charges for their roles in the domestic dispute.

On April 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m., state police were dispatched to the 900 block of Mountain Drive for a reported domestic dispute that involved a gun being fired.

Upon arrival, police detained both Blatt and Boland to interview them.

Police learned that Boland and Blatt had been arguing and then engaged in a physical altercation that caused both some minor injuries.

After the initial altercation, Blatt threatened that she would shoot Boland’s dog, retrieved a pistol, and fired into the floor in close proximity of both Boland and his dog.

Police seized a 40 caliber pistol, shell casing, and ammunition at the scene.

Both Blatt and Boland were taken to Lebanon County Central Booking for processing.

Blatt was charged with Terroistic Threats, Recklessly Endangering, Simple Assault and Harassment.

Boland was charged with Simple Assault and Harassment.