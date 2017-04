CONCORD, Nc.– Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is turning off the engine and stepping away from the racetrack.

Hendrick Motorsports announced today that Earnhardt, Jr., the son of legendary racer Dale Earnhardt, will retire from his Cup Series driving career at the end of 2017.

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017. Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017

After 18 seasons and more than 600 races behind the wheel, Earnhardt, Jr. will retire having won 26 points-paying Cup races and been voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver for a record 14 consecutive years.