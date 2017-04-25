× Dust off the shorts…

CLOUDY START: On Wednesday, we switch over to warmer weather. We’ll start out cloudy and cool in the morning. In fact a spot or two will get a quick shower during the first part of the morning rush hour. Then, after 8 A.M., we dry out. The clouds gradually break up after noon, and we’ll see much sunnier skies in the evening. The sun takes us to the low 70s.

WARMER WEATHER: Then, how do some 80s sounds? We’ll have highs in the 80s Thursday through Monday. Overall, you’ll see partly sunny skies most of those days. However, Thursday night, we’ll have a few thunderstorms, so it will take a few hours to get the partly sunny skies on Friday. A spot or two will see another thunderstorm Saturday afternoon, but so few places get them, don’t change any outdoor plans. On Sunday, you’ll see breaks of sun, but it stays rather cloudy for most of the day.

80S END: A strong cold front crosses Monday afternoon with widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will take away our 80s and knock us down to the low 70s for next Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson