Ephrata High School student in critical condition after falling, suffering head injury

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata High School student is in critical condition after falling and suffering a significant head injury.

On Friday, April 21 at approximately 4:40 p.m., police responded to a traumatic injury report on Misty Lane

Brendan Holbritter, 17, was seated on the back of a friend’s car while the car was in motion, police said.

After a preliminary investigation, Lieutenant Chris McKim stated “this does not appear to be a high-speed event.”

At some point, Holbritter fell to the ground and suffered the injury. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Holbritter is a member of the Ephrata Mounts Football team, who posted well wishes for Holbritter and his family.

Police are continuing the investigation.