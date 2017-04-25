× Harrisburg Police have arrest warrant for suspected drug dealer

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Harrisburg Police have an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Marquan T. Washington of the 1700 block of North Street. Washington was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance after he was observed by police involved in illegal drug activity.

Police executed a search warrant at Washington’s residence on April 20th. But he fled from police successfully avoiding apprehension. During the search a quantity of illegal drugs, cash, and a reported stolen handgun were confiscated from his home. Washington is still being sought.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Marquan T. Washington is asked to contact Detective Dennis Simmons at (717) 255-7273, or email at DSimmons@cityofhbg.com .