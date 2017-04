Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. -- The Hershey Bears are one game away from advancing in the Calder Cup playoffs.

The team will host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night for game three of the playoff series. Hershey leads the series 2-0.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. at the Giant Center Wednesday night.

Tickets can be purchased at the Giant Center Box Office, by calling 717-508-BEAR or online at Ticketmaster.com.