Historic Lancaster County home saved from demolition

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Historic records show the Leib home in Warwick Township, Lancaster County was built in 1810 by a Revolutionary War veteran for his daughter. It is one of the oldest homes in the Township. It was nearly demolished so the 55-plus development, Traditions of America, could expand.

Traditions of America looked to find another solution. Since the development is 55-plus it would difficult to sell the home and turning it into a clubhouse was not feasible. Developers, Reid and Whit Buckwalter, agreed to pay to move the home 800 feet onto their property. The property is being turned into a 70 home development, called Lititz Bend, that does not have an age requirement.

“It was a group effort. I give credit to the developers in making the decision to try to save the house. It is of historic significance so we are very pleased that it is going to go on from here forward,” said Daniel Zimmerman, Warwick Township Manager.

Preparations to move the home are underway. It is expected to be moved on June 1.