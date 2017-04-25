× Male victim hospitalized after shooting in mid-town Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Harrisburg City Police respond to a reported shooting early Tuesday evening in the area of Muench and North 3rd Streets. When officers arrived on the scene they found an unidentified male laying on the ground. Police say he had been shot multiple times. The unidentified victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. So far no word on his condition.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing multiple gun shots. A car that appears to have been involved in the incident was towed from the scene.

Detectives continue to investigate. They indicated that multiple people may be involved in the shooting.