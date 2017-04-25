× Man charged in early morning shooting outside OD’s bar in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Harrisburg City Police charge a suspect in a shooting last weekend outside OD’s Plantation bar, 1601 Sycamore Street. A 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen after a verbal confrontation on April 22 at 12:05 a.m.

The victim was treated at a local hospital where he reported the shooting to police. Further investigation by police revealed Darnell Sawyer Sr. and the victim exchanged words inside the bar. Both men walked outside where the verbal encounter quickly escalated when Sawyer pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen.

Sawyer has been arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and Carrying Firearm without a License. Following arraignment he was committed to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Detective Chris Silvio at (717) 255-6516, email CSilvio@cityofhbg.com or Sergeant Kyle Gautsch at (717) 255-3170, email KGautsch@cityofhbg.com.