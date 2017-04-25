Neighbors horrified by murder-suicide in York Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A custody battle turned into a double murder-suicide in York County after three people were found dead in a home in Manchester Township.

Northern York County Regional Police said a man shot and killed his mother, his 3-year-old daughter and then himself.

Authorities went to a home on the 700 block of Greenbriar Road in Manchester Township for a welfare check. They received a call that 21-year-old Frankie Williams; his mother, 50-year-old Tammy Williams; and his daughter, 3-year-old Kelly Williams; never showed up for a child custody exchange in Virginia on Saturday.

Brenda Bottiglier, a neighbor, said, "I can't believe it because this is a very quiet neighborhood for the most part."

Police found all three dead with gunshot wounds. The coroner ruled Frankie Williams' was self-inflicted.

Megan Bottiglier, a neighbor, said, "It's really surprising because they just moved in, and we were going to meet them and stuff."

Officials said Kelly's mother, Makayla Lane, recently filed for full custody of Kelly, but Williams did not want her to take the child to North Carolina, where Lane lives.

They believe Williams and his mother made a pact to carry out the murder-suicide, which also cost an innocent child her life.

Brenda Bottiglier said, "I can't even express the sadness because I just saw her. She was playing and they just seemed so happy. It's kind of bizarre."

People who live in the area said they never would have guessed something like this would unfold in their neighborhood, especially to a little girl.

John Miller, who lives in the area, said, "This just happened. I mean it's shocking. It's awful. You know we all have kids. I mean all these houses have kids back here, so we're really close, and I mean it's devastating."

The Williams family was not well known to the community, and neighbors said they were living in a rental home.

"Get to know your neighbors. At least say hi or something. Be neighborly. I wish I would've gotten a chance to meet them. It's just horrific. It's a shame," Bottiglier said.

According to child custody legal documents, Williams also threatened to kill Lane and her entire family if she tried to get full custody of their child.