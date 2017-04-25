Olivia’s cooks up “hang ten” island tilapia

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/

Fresh baked tilapia and scallops served over coconut jasmine rice all topped with a mango pineapple glaze. Served along with fresh steamed broccoli and garnished with charred pineapple leaves, shredded jicama and edible orchid.

Hang ten sauce:

2 tbsp. hibiscus leaves (dried)

4 green tea bags (individual size)

2 tbsp. dark brown sugar

3 cups water

1 lime

Pinch of salt

Pinch of Jamaican allspice

1 tbsp. chopped fresh ginger

1 oz. cornstarch + 1 oz. cool water whisked together to make slurry. Boil the water. Remove from heat. Add the green tea bags. Steep hibiscus leaves in green tea for approx. 20 minutes. Remove and discard tea bags. Add dark brown sugar, ginger, pinch of salt, juice from lime and zest from lime. Bring mixture to a boil. Whisk in the cornstarch slurry. Remove from heat.

1 cup diced pineapple

1 cup diced mango

1/4 cup diced tricolor peppers

1 tbsp. diced cilantro

1 tbsp. diced ginger

1 tbsp. diced scallions

1 tbsp. diced garlic

1/4 cup E.V.O.O.

1 lime - juiced & zested

2 tbsp. shredded coconut

Pinch of salt

Combine all ingredients and add to the green tea mixture.

Cocktails

Mango mint margarita

1800 tequila - your choice of flavor (coconut turns in even more tropical) Cointreau Mango purée, splash of orange juice, sweet and sour, fresh limes, oranges, mango and mint. Muddle the mint and mango in bottom of glass. Add ice, tequila, Cointreau, OJ, mango purée, sweet and sour, fresh orange and lime wedge. Shake vigorously. Garnish with mint and mango.

Voodoo Bourbon Tea

Jim Beam Bourbon Honey Whiskey

Olivia's brewed sweet fruit infused tea

Fresh blackberries

Fresh oranges

Fresh lime

Fresh mint

Fill glass with ice. Add whiskey, tea and fresh fruit. Shake vigorously. Garnish with fresh mint.