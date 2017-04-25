× Police: Harrisburg man shot woman mistaken for intruder

HARRISBURG, Pa.– A Harrisburg man told authorities he shot a woman last week after thinking she was an intruder, according to the criminal complaint.

Saivon Waller, 22, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He was arraigned Friday and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Police responded to the 1600 block of North 3rd Street for reports of shots fired around 5:11 p.m. Friday. Authorities found a woman, identified as Chave Miller, in a doorway with two gunshot wounds, court documents state.

Waller was sitting in the doorway and admitted to shooting Miller as she was coming up the steps to his apartment because he thought she was an intruder, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.