Police offering reward for whereabouts of woman who didn't return to Dauphin County work release center

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are offering a reward for the whereabouts of a woman who didn’t return to a work release center.

Authorities are offering up a reward of up to $2,000 for the whereabouts of Samantha Robinson.

On April 22, Robinson was granted a temporary leave from the Dauphin County Work Release Center to work a shift at her place of employment.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., an alert was received indicating that the strap of Robinson’s GPS ankle monitor had been tampered with.

Work release staff were able to locate Robinson’s ankle monitor but could not find her.

Robinson has not returned to the work release center and is facing a charge of escape.

If you can help authorities locate her, you are encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Watch website or by calling Dauphin County dispatch at 717-558-6900. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters could receive a reward if their tip leads to Robinson’s apprehension.