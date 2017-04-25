× Poll: Do you support more state budget funding to update state run unemployment centers to avoid future layoffs?

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Auditor General Eugene DePasquale discussed the results of a performance audit of the Department of Labor & Industry’s Unemployment Compensation Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund that was at the root of a dispute between Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative leaders previously.

During the news conference, DePasquale said that an estimated $160 million is needed to maintain operations in five unemployment centers.

DePasquale says computer system was so bad, one glitch could wipe out someone's entire unemployment compensation history. — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) April 25, 2017

DePasquale also criticized the computer systems, saying that one glitch could wipe out someone’s entire unemployment history.

.@PAAuditorGen: "To say this computer system was being held together by bubble gum would be an insult to bubble gum." @fox43 — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) April 25, 2017

DePasquale also noted that there is varying levels of incompetence in terms of the use of taxpayer money.

Of course, better use of taxpayer money could result in better computer systems that would eliminate glitches as well as keeping state unemployment centers running smoothly.

