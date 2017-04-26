× 3 people accused of failing to seek medical attention for injured 2-year-old in Perry County

MARYSVILLE, PERRY COUNTY, Pa.–Three people are facing neglect charges after they delayed seeking medical attention for an injured two-year-old child last month in Perry County, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

Ashley Walker-Luster, 24; James Shore, 22; and Tina Kile, 43, are all accused of failing to seek immediate medical attention for the child.

The incident happened on March 20 along South Main Street in Marysville Borough. A two-year-old child suffered multiple facial injuries and a broken arm. The child’s injuries were discovered two days later by Children and Youth Services staff who directed the caregivers to take the child to the hospital for treatment, according to state police reports.

Investigators say the child’s injuries were not supported by their caregiver’s explanation.