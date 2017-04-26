Advocates rally for music therapy education

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Advocates for music therapy rallied at the State Capitol Wednesday, in an effort to expand education about the therapy in Pennsylvania. Advocates say, right now, Pennsylvania will certify music therapists, but will not license them.

Supporters of music therapy say they want to change that, in an effort to cut down on confusion for those seeking treatment.

According to experts, there is evidence that music can help improve the lives of a wide variety of patients.

“There are so many positive outcomes that come from music therapy research,” said Judy Simpson, the Director of Government Relations with the American Music Therapy Association. “Some of those can include safely reducing the heart rate and blood pressure of cardiac patients and reducing the perception of pain, which oftentimes leads to a reduced use of medication.”

Simpson went on to say that music therapy can alleviate stress and anxiety during medical tests, and can lead to the decreased use of sedation.

Advocates also point to evidence that suggests music can improve the cognitive function of Alzheimer’s and brain injury patients, as well as those living with mental illness.

Music therapy is recognized at the federal level. Nine states have some level of state recognition and legislation has been filed this year to gain recognition in six other states.